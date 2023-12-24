CM pays tribute to Quaid-e-Azam on his birth anniversary

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2023) Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has said that nation pays rich tributes to the sagacious politician and great leader of the Muslim world Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah on his birth anniversary.

In his message on the birth anniversary of the founder of Pakistan, he said that Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, by dint of his vision and untiring struggle, altered the course of history for the rights of the Muslims. Quaid-e-Azam kindled hope among the Muslims of the Subcontinent through his leadership and played a pivotal role for the establishment of an independent Muslim state on the map of the globe.

The CM stated that the establishment of a welfare society based on tolerance, patience and brotherhood was a dream of the founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. Quaid-e-Azam wanted such a society where every citizen should be provided equal rights and equal advancement opportunities.

“We have to establish such a Pakistan according to the resolve of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah where everyone can enjoy an independent and equal life adding that where rule of law can prevail” he added. The best way to pay homage to Quaid-e-Azam is that we should adhere completely to his vision and follow the sterling principles of unity, faith and discipline. Mohsin Naqvi stated that the national progress is only possible where we should all adhere to his advice of work, work and work. We can make Pakistan a welfare state in real terms by following the teachings and thoughts of Quaid-e-Azam. Today we have to pledge to make Pakistan a great country by utilizing all our efforts according to the commandments of Quaid-e-Azam.