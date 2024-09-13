CM pays tribute to religious services of Hazrat Mian Mir (R.A)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2024) Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif has paid tribute to Hazrat Mian Mir (RA) on his 401st urs celebrations. She paid homage to the religious and mystical services of Hazrat Mian Mir (RA).

She ordered foolproof security measures for the pilgrims attending the urs celebrations.

The CM said, “The pilgrims coming for the urs of Hazrat Mian Mir (RA) are our guests and they should not face any sort of discomfort or difficulty.”