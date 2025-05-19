Open Menu

CM Pays Tribute To Rescue 1122 District Officer Martyred On Duty

Muhammad Irfan Published May 19, 2025 | 09:09 PM

CM pays tribute to Rescue 1122 District Officer martyred on duty

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the tragic death of Rescue 1122 District Officer Naeem Ahmad, who embraced martyrdom while performing his duty in Narowal

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the tragic death of Rescue 1122 District Officer Naeem Ahmad, who embraced martyrdom while performing his duty in Narowal.

Extending her heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family, the chief minister acknowledged the dedication and bravery of the late officer.

The CM prayed for patience and strength for the family to bear this irreparable loss and paid tribute to Naeem Ahmad’s selfless service in the line of duty.

Recent Stories

Colombian Influencer María José Estupiñán shot ..

Colombian Influencer María José Estupiñán shot dead outside her home

15 minutes ago
 Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi vow ..

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi vows reforms in education sector

5 minutes ago
 Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti prior ..

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti prioritizes collective development ..

5 minutes ago
 KU awards 25 PhD, 45 MPhil, other degrees in vario ..

KU awards 25 PhD, 45 MPhil, other degrees in various disciplines

5 minutes ago
 Approval for establishment of largest climate obse ..

Approval for establishment of largest climate observatory in Punjab

5 minutes ago
 Big Wah Cantt rally expresses solidarity with Pak ..

Big Wah Cantt rally expresses solidarity with Pak Army

5 minutes ago
50 points for sacrificial skin collection on Eid-u ..

50 points for sacrificial skin collection on Eid-ul-Adha in Shorkot

42 seconds ago

Ben Stokes dismisses criticism over England team’s golf habits

21 minutes ago
 Asif Raza Mir  opens up about professional relati ..

Asif Raza Mir  opens up about professional relations with his former daughter-i ..

26 minutes ago
 Punjab govt transfers 11 officers

Punjab govt transfers 11 officers

44 seconds ago
 Mir Kabir congratulates NP's newly elected body of ..

Mir Kabir congratulates NP's newly elected body of district Kalat

45 seconds ago
 Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator ..

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb lists impac ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan