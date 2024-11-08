CM pays tribute to security forces

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sjarif Friday paid tributes to the security forces for Killing five Khawarij in South Waziristan.

“I pay homage to the martyrdom of our four brave men in the operation against terrorists,” said Maryam Nawaz Sharif while appreciating the security forces. She offered condolences and expressed her hearfelt sympathies with the families of the martyrs.