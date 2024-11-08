Open Menu

CM Pays Tribute To Security Forces

Umer Jamshaid Published November 08, 2024 | 06:00 PM

CM pays tribute to security forces

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sjarif Friday paid tributes to the security forces for Killing five Khawarij in South Waziristan.

“I pay homage to the martyrdom of our four brave men in the operation against terrorists,” said Maryam Nawaz Sharif while appreciating the security forces. She offered condolences and expressed her hearfelt sympathies with the families of the martyrs.

Related Topics

South Waziristan Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Martyrs Shaheed Punjab

Recent Stories

PITB Revamps Punjab Govt Portal

PITB Revamps Punjab Govt Portal

6 minutes ago
 UNESCO kicks-off consultations on media, informati ..

UNESCO kicks-off consultations on media, information literacy strategy for Pakis ..

55 minutes ago
 Good news for Pakistanis as passport delay issue r ..

Good news for Pakistanis as passport delay issue resolved

1 hour ago
 SHC directs police to find MQM London worker Saqib ..

SHC directs police to find MQM London worker Saqib Afirdi missing for last nine ..

1 hour ago
 Punjab govt to extend Green Lockdown to combat smo ..

Punjab govt to extend Green Lockdown to combat smog

1 hour ago
 India refuses to visit Pakistan for Champions Trop ..

India refuses to visit Pakistan for Champions Trophy 2025

2 hours ago
Malaika Arora’s Instagram post about breakup wit ..

Malaika Arora’s Instagram post about breakup with Arjun Kapoor goes viral

2 hours ago
 Pakistan levels ODI series 1-1 with convincing 9-w ..

Pakistan levels ODI series 1-1 with convincing 9-wicket victory over Australia

3 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz affirms govt’s commitment to achieve ..

PM Shehbaz affirms govt’s commitment to achieve $25b in IT exports in next thr ..

3 hours ago
 Gold price increases by Rs2000 per tola in Pakista ..

Gold price increases by Rs2000 per tola in Pakistan

4 hours ago
 LHC orders to close all markets by 8pm to combat s ..

LHC orders to close all markets by 8pm to combat smog across Punjab

5 hours ago
 2nd ODI: Australia set 164-run target for Pakistan

2nd ODI: Australia set 164-run target for Pakistan

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan