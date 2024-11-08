CM Pays Tribute To Security Forces
Umer Jamshaid Published November 08, 2024 | 06:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sjarif Friday paid tributes to the security forces for Killing five Khawarij in South Waziristan.
“I pay homage to the martyrdom of our four brave men in the operation against terrorists,” said Maryam Nawaz Sharif while appreciating the security forces. She offered condolences and expressed her hearfelt sympathies with the families of the martyrs.
Recent Stories
PITB Revamps Punjab Govt Portal
UNESCO kicks-off consultations on media, information literacy strategy for Pakis ..
Good news for Pakistanis as passport delay issue resolved
SHC directs police to find MQM London worker Saqib Afirdi missing for last nine ..
Punjab govt to extend Green Lockdown to combat smog
India refuses to visit Pakistan for Champions Trophy 2025
Malaika Arora’s Instagram post about breakup with Arjun Kapoor goes viral
Pakistan levels ODI series 1-1 with convincing 9-wicket victory over Australia
PM Shehbaz affirms govt’s commitment to achieve $25b in IT exports in next thr ..
Gold price increases by Rs2000 per tola in Pakistan
LHC orders to close all markets by 8pm to combat smog across Punjab
2nd ODI: Australia set 164-run target for Pakistan
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Punjab govt committed to gender equality, healthcare access: Khawaja Imran3 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, AD Ports sign MoUs for collaboration in rail, airport, maritime sectors3 minutes ago
-
Speaker, Deputy Speaker condole death of Khizar Hayat Haraj12 minutes ago
-
Transforming trash into treasure: Islamabad Art Exhibition showcases sustainable design innovations12 minutes ago
-
SU hosts inter-departmental trilingual speech, milli naghma competitions to celebrate ‘Hamara Paki ..13 minutes ago
-
DC stresses to make plantation in graveyard13 minutes ago
-
Iranian Deputy Defence Minister calls on Khawaja Muhamamd Asif13 minutes ago
-
Journalists plays role of eyes, ears in society: Barrister Arslan13 minutes ago
-
CS issues message on Iqbal Day23 minutes ago
-
Dengue alert: 9022 dengue cases reported in twin cities52 minutes ago
-
KSA desires to fulfill market demand with skilled workers of Pakistan: Farooq52 minutes ago
-
Dr Soomro lauds PCP services for people with disabilities52 minutes ago