CM Pays Tribute To Security Forces

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 21, 2024 | 06:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2024) The entire nation is united to eliminate every enemy of peace,” said Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif while paying tribute to security forces for consigning 8 Khawarij to hell in Tank. Expressing solidarity with the security forces, she said, ”Personnel of security forces are our pride.”

