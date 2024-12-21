CM pays tribute to security forces

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2024) The entire nation is united to eliminate every enemy of peace,” said Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif while paying tribute to security forces for consigning 8 Khawarij to hell in Tank. Expressing solidarity with the security forces, she said, ”Personnel of security forces are our pride.”