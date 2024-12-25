CM Pays Tribute To Security Forces
Umer Jamshaid Published December 25, 2024 | 07:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2024) Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif paid tribute to the security forces for consigning 13 Khawarij to hell while conducting a successful operation in South Waziristan.
She said, “The security forces are a symbol of national pride. By the Grace of Allah Almighty, terrorists and anarchists will be eliminated soon from the sacred land of Pakistan.”
Recent Stories
Sharjah Award for Arab Creativity announces 28th edition's winners
COAS joins Christian community in celebrating Christmas
Varun Dhawan breaks silence over allegations of inappropriate behaviors with Ali ..
Sharjah Ruler welcomes participants of Gulf Bridges
Pakistan, South Africa Test-series to start from Thursday
Weather update; cold, dry to persist in Karachi during next 24 hours
Hatta Winter Festival greets visitors with array of exciting activities across 1 ..
Google Wallet likely to reach Pakistan soon
MoHRE calls on private sector to meet 2024 Emiratisation targets by December 31
PTA resumes registration of VPN service providers in Pakistan
American journalist Tucker Carlson speaks at 1 Billion Followers Summit
UAE’s Digital School receives '1885 Exemplary Service to Education' award
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Those hatching conspiracies against country not to be spared: Rana Mashhood1 minute ago
-
CM pays tribute to security forces2 minutes ago
-
Police foil attempt to supply dead chicken11 minutes ago
-
Christmas celebration held with joy11 minutes ago
-
Mir Ali Hassan Zehri takes oath as Minister11 minutes ago
-
Police hold grand Christmas celebration at Misaq Centre11 minutes ago
-
Lok Virsa commemorates Quaid-e-Azam's birth anniversary with cultural festivities11 minutes ago
-
Interviews start for PSER internship programme11 minutes ago
-
Four suspects held, fireworks recovered12 minutes ago
-
Foolproof security provided for Christmas celebrations21 minutes ago
-
2 youths killed in road accident in Nowshera Virkan21 minutes ago
-
Four junior clerks suspended, two de-seated over corruption21 minutes ago