CM pays tribute to security forces

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2024) Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif paid tribute to the security forces for consigning 13 Khawarij to hell while conducting a successful operation in South Waziristan.

She said, “The security forces are a symbol of national pride. By the Grace of Allah Almighty, terrorists and anarchists will be eliminated soon from the sacred land of Pakistan.”