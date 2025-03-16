CM Pays Tribute To Security Forces
Umer Jamshaid Published March 16, 2025 | 12:40 AM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif paid glowing tribute to the security
forces for their successful operation in Mohmand, in which nine Khawarij terrorists
were neutralized.
In her statement, the CM also honored the sacrifice of the two brave soldiers who
embraced martyrdom, acknowledging their unwavering commitment to national security.
“Those who disrupt peace will become a symbol of disgrace,” she said.
