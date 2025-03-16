CM pays tribute to security forces

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif paid glowing tribute to the security

forces for their successful operation in Mohmand, in which nine Khawarij terrorists

were neutralized.

In her statement, the CM also honored the sacrifice of the two brave soldiers who

embraced martyrdom, acknowledging their unwavering commitment to national security.

“Those who disrupt peace will become a symbol of disgrace,” she said.