CM Pays Tribute To Security Forces For Killing 5 Khawarijs In Qilla Abdullah
Muhammad Irfan Published January 28, 2025 | 09:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has paid glowing tribute to the security forces for consigning 5 Khawarijs to hell in the Gulistan area of Qilla Abdullah.
In her statement, the CM paid tribute to two sepoys of the security forces who embraced the exalted rank of martyrdom by foiling the attack of Khawarijs.
She expressed heartfelt sympathies and condolence with the families of the martyrs.
CM Punjab said, “I pay salute to the martyred Naik Tahir Khan, Lance Naik Tahir Iqbal and their families.”
