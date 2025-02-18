Open Menu

CM Pays Tribute To Security Forces For Killing 30 Terrorists In South Waziristan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 18, 2025 | 10:57 PM

CM pays tribute to security forces for killing 30 terrorists in South Waziristan

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has paid glowing tribute to the security forces for their successful operation in South Waziristan, where 30 terrorists were killed

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has paid glowing tribute to the security forces for their successful operation in South Waziristan, where 30 terrorists were killed.

The chief minister expressed her pride in the security forces, stating, “We are proud of our security forces, and the terrorists will not go scot-free. The forces deserve commendation for eliminating 30 terrorists.”

