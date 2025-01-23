CM pays tribute to security forces on killing 22 terrorists in Khyber Agency

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif paid tribute to the security forces for consigning 22 terrorists to hell in Khyber Agency

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif paid tribute to the security forces for consigning 22 terrorists to hell in Khyber Agency.

She prayed for more accomplishments of the security forces in every field. The CM said, “We salute the dignity and invaluable sacrifices of the security forces.”