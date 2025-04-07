Open Menu

CM Pays Tribute To Security Forces On Killing 8 Khawarij In North Waziristan

Umer Jamshaid Published April 07, 2025 | 08:17 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has paid glowing tribute to the security forces for killing eight Khawarij terrorists during an operation in the Hassan Khel area of North Waziristan

In her message, the CM expressed deep gratitude to the armed forces for foiling a nefarious infiltration attempt, lauding their courage and unwavering commitment to national security.

“The entire nation stands united with our brave forces in safeguarding the country’s borders and eradicating the menace of terrorism,” she said.

