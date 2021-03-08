UrduPoint.com
CM Pays Tribute To Shaheed Police Inspector

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 08th March 2021 | 12:50 AM

CM pays tribute to shaheed police inspector

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has paid tribute to the Police Inspector, Imran Abbas who embraced shahadat in a firing incident in the area of Civil Lines Police Station, Rawalpindi.

The Chief Minister extended heartfelt sympathies and condolence with the bereaved family members of shaheed inspector, said a handout issued here on Sunday.

The CM also sought a report from IG Police and directed to arrest the accused involved in this incident at the earliest.

Usman Buzdar directed to ensure justice to the heirs of shaheed Inspector Imran Abbas at any cost. He said that all our sympathies were with the family of shaheed.

He further maintained that shaheed Inspector Imran Abbas is the pride for Punjab Police.

