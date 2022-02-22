UrduPoint.com

CM Pays Tributes To Armed Forces

February 22, 2022

CM pays tributes to armed forces

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has paid rich tributes to unparalleled sacrifices and achievements of the armed forces in war against terrorism in the country.

In a statement on the completion of five years of Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad, he said that peace has been maintained in the country ,and commended armed forces who strengthened peace by giving great sacrifices.

"The armed forces have broken the backbone of terrorists and the nation would not forget the sacrifices of the martyrs who are the proud heroes of the nation", he said.

The martyrs have given their lives to thwart the nefarious designs of the terrorists, he said.

