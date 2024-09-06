Open Menu

CM Pays Tributes To Armed Forces On Defence Day

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 06, 2024 | 02:20 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) The Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has paid tremendous tributes to the armed forces on the occasion of Defense Day, being marked across the country including Karach on Friday.

He paid tribute to the great sacrifices of the Pakistan Armed Forces and said that on this day, our forces not only fought the enemy bravely but also repulsed them.

Pakistan's defense capability was formidable, he said adding that the day was marked every year with great devotion and enthusiasm.

The Chief Minister said that Muhammad Mahmood Alam destroyed 5 enemy warships in one minute.

On this day, our brave soldiers protected the country as well as the lives of millions of patriots, he added.

Murad said that the day proved we were a living nation.

'We always remember our martyrs, who sacrificed their tomorrow for our today,' Chief Minister Sindh said.

He further said that the Pakistan Army had full capacity to defend the motherland.

'We stand by the side of our Pakistani forces', he said adding that once again Pakistan was going through a very critical period, on which we need to unite.

He concluded that Pakistan would always remain forever.

