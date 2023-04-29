UrduPoint.com

CM Pays Tributes To Bravery Of Security Forces

Faizan Hashmi Published April 29, 2023 | 12:00 AM

CM pays tributes to bravery of security forces

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has paid tributes to the bravery of security forces for foiling the attack of terrorists in Lakki Marwat.

Mohsin Naqvi paid homage to the great sacrifices of the martyred Naib Subedar Taj Mir, martyred Havaldar Zakir Ahmad and martyred Sepoy Abid Hussain.

He said that the martyrs by sacrificing their lives foiled nefarious designs of the terrorists and consigned them to hell.

Mohsin Naqvi remarked that the martyrs are heroes of the nation. He outlined, "We express complete solidarity and heartfelt sympathy with the families of the martyred."

