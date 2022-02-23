CM pays tributes to Dr Mehdi Hassan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Wednesday condoled the death of eminent educationist, intellectual and writer Prof Dr Mehdi Hassan.

In a condolence message, the CM extended sympathies to the bereaved heirs and paid tributes to the educational and journalistic contributions of Dr Mehdi Hassan.

Prof Mehdi Hassan rendered invaluable services in journalism and education sectors asjournalism had been deprived of a maestro with his departure, he said and added that theservices of Dr Mehdi Hassan would be remembered for a long.