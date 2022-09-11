UrduPoint.com

CM Pays Tributes To Father Of Nation

Faizan Hashmi Published September 11, 2022 | 05:30 PM

CM pays tributes to father of nation

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2022 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, on the occasion of the 74th death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah, payed rich tributes and said that it was his sagacious leadership helped out for a separate homeland for the Muslims of the subcontinent.

"It is our utmost responsibility to make this country a cradle of peace, a seat of learning, and a strong nation." After laying a wreath, offering fateha and recording his impressions in the visitors' book opened at Mazar-e-Quaid to observe the 74th death anniversary of the father of the nation, Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah. He was accompanied by his cabinet members, Saeed Ghani, Shahla Raza, Advisor Rasool Bux Chandio, and others.

Shah said that he and acting Governor Sindh along with provincial cabinet members have visited Mazar to pay tribute to the father of the Nation. "We have won this country with his struggle; therefore, it becomes our responsibility to save, protect and prosper this nation," he said.

The CM, replying to a question about floods, said that the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres after visiting the flood-affected areas said he had never seen such a catastrophe. "More than 1.5 million people have been displaced, of them over 600,000 shifted to camps," he said and added he requested the UN Secretary-General for the assistance of tents and medicines.

Murad Shah said that he has released the budget allocated for the purchase of medicines so that flood-affected people facing different ailments could be treated properly.

To a question, the CM said that standing crops worthRs50 billion have been washed away.

"I have discussed with the UN Secretary-General that we would have to offer an agricultural package, otherwise the grower would not be able to sow Rabi crops," he said and added he was trying to dewater agricultural lands so that Rabi crops could be planted by the first week of December.

According to Shah his government is trying to prepare at least 75 percent of agricultural lands for the wheat crop. "We have lost our standing paddy and cotton crops in this Kharif and would not be able to afford to lose Rabi crops," he said.

The chief minister, to another question, deplored that some indecent and inhuman statements were issued to the flood-affected people who have come to Karachi. "Karachi is part of the province, and we are making arrangements to shift them to the camps and will look after them," he said and added they were in pain, and their dispossessions (in the flood) demand that each and every one of us, according to our status and position, should help them to rehabilitate.

Shah agreed with a question that K-Electric, Hesco, and Sepco have failed to deliver. "I am sorry to say that our power distribution companies, particularly the Hesco and Sepco had no contingency plan to continue power supply at least to the pumping stations involved in pumping out rainwater from the towns and cities.

To a question, the chief minister said that the UN Secretary-General has personally witnessed the rain-induced floods devastation in Pakistan, particularly in Sindh and Baluchistan and the UN Session is due in which a climate-induced humanitarian crisis of epic proportions in Pakistan would be discussed. "I am sure the international community would help us to face the situation and rehabilitate the affected people," he concluded.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Chief Minister Governor United Nations Budget December Murad Ali Shah Cotton Muslim From Government Cabinet Wheat Billion Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 September 202 ..

8 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 11th September 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 11th September 2022

8 hours ago
 Miftah Ismail for donating to PM's Flood Relief Fu ..

Miftah Ismail for donating to PM's Flood Relief Fund

18 hours ago
 Ambassador Masood Khan urges greater help to enabl ..

Ambassador Masood Khan urges greater help to enable Pakistan cope with climate-i ..

18 hours ago
 William, Kate, Harry and Meghan together at Windso ..

William, Kate, Harry and Meghan together at Windsor Castle

18 hours ago
 Ambassador Masood Khan urges greater help to enabl ..

Ambassador Masood Khan urges greater help to enable Pakistan cope with climate-i ..

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.