CM Pays Tributes To Labourers On 'Labour Day'

Sumaira FH Published May 01, 2022 | 04:20 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2022 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah while paying tributes to the labourers said the provincial government took practical steps for the rights of the labourers.

In his message on the Labour Day, he said the provincial government fixed the minimum wage of the labourer at Rs 25000.

He said the provincial government also did not forget the farmers and enacted laws also for the female farmers.

The chief minister said the provincial government passed a law against forced labour in 2015.

He said the Sindh government also took steps against child labour through Labour Policy.

He said the labourers played an important role in the development and prosperity of the country.

Murad Ali Shah said that PPP struggled for improving the lives of labourers from the tenure of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto until now.

