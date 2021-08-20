UrduPoint.com

CM Pays Tributes To Late Forester Jamshed Iqbal

Fri 20th August 2021 | 06:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan on Friday paying rich tributes to the services of a forester who lost his life during dousing a forest fire, has said late Jamshed Iqbal set an example by rendering his life to fulfill his national obligation.

In his message, the Chief Minister said late Forester Jamshed Iqbal was a role model for others adding he was our hero and may Allah Almighty accept his sacrifice for the nation.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.

He said the provincial government will not leave the bereaved family alone and provide them with possible assistance.

