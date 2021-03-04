CM pays tributes to martyr

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has paid tributes to the courage and bravery of Constable Jalil Haider who embraced martyrdom while combating dacoits in DG Khan.

The CM has extended sympathies to the heirs adding that the government salute Jalil Haider who sacrificed his life in the line of duty.

He was a pride of the Punjab police, the CM added and sought a report from RPO DG Khan about the incident.