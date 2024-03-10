CM Pays Tributes To Martyred Constable
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 10, 2024 | 05:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has paid tribute to the martyred
constable for embracing martyrdom due to firing of dacoits in Sargodha.
Constable Mohsin Abbas of the Muhafiz Squad deputed in the suburban
area of Sargodha embraced martyrdom due to firing by dacoits in the
course of patrolling.
In her message, the CM acknowledged that the martyred Constable
Mohsin Abbas laid down his life for the sake of protecting the life and
property of the people.
Maryam Nawaz added that sacrifice of the martyred constable would
always be remembered.
The CM ordered the Inspector General of Police to look after the family
members of martyred constable.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 March 2024
PSL 9: Qalandars set 178-run target for Kings in must-win clash
Asif Ali Zardari wins presidential elections
Lahore police dismantles PPP’s victory camp at Chairing Cross: Gill
Dance Junction lights up Karachi Arts Council with spectacular performances
PML-N leader Sobia Shahid resigns from NA seats
Azma Bokhari reacts to Shandana’s accusations against CM Maryam
Sherfane Rutherford leaves PSL 9 due to domestic issues
Pakistan advocates for gender parity in developing countries
Army fully prepared to defend motherland against any threat: COAS
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 March 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PM increases Ramazan Package to Rs12.5bn2 minutes ago
-
PU book fair sets 145,000 book sale record2 minutes ago
-
ICT admin holds event titled 'Breaking Barriers' to honour women role2 minutes ago
-
CM reviews monitoring mechanism of model markets2 minutes ago
-
By-elections to two general seats of Senate on March 142 minutes ago
-
CM takes notice of student's death in Sargodha12 minutes ago
-
PFA destroys 1500 Kg adulterated gram flour (basin)22 minutes ago
-
CCPO directs SPs to promptly address pending investigation cases22 minutes ago
-
IIUI hosts closing ceremony of PM's handball talent league for women22 minutes ago
-
CM takes notice, grieves over loss of lives in Nawabshah van accident22 minutes ago
-
Police stopped wedding of teenager girl due to poverty32 minutes ago
-
Asif Ali Zardari sworn in as President of Pakistan32 minutes ago