CM Pays Tributes To Martyred Constable

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 10, 2024 | 05:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has paid tribute to the martyred

constable for embracing martyrdom due to firing of dacoits in Sargodha.

Constable Mohsin Abbas of the Muhafiz Squad deputed in the suburban

area of Sargodha embraced martyrdom due to firing by dacoits in the

course of patrolling.

In her message, the CM acknowledged that the martyred Constable

Mohsin Abbas laid down his life for the sake of protecting the life and

property of the people.

Maryam Nawaz added that sacrifice of the martyred constable would

always be remembered.

The CM ordered the Inspector General of Police to look after the family

members of martyred constable.

