CM pays tributes to martyred cops

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar paid tributes to two police personnel who were martyred by dacoits in Manga Mandi area.

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar saluted the bravery of martyred Constable Adil Hussain and Constable Ibad Dogar who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty.

He also extended the sympathies to the bereaved families and said the government was standingwith the families and would not left them alone.