CM pays tributes to martyred SI

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvaiz Elahi on Tuesday paid tributes to the martyred Sub Inspector Sarwar Akram who was shot dead by dacoits in a village near Pakpattan.

In a press statement, the CM noted that SI Sarwar Akram fought the accused with bravery and sacrificed his life in the line of duty.

He made the Punjab police proud and set an example of courage, the CM said and added the Punjab government would take full care of the heirs of SI Sarwar Akram.

He directed that injured officials be provided with the best treatment facilities.

The CM has also sought a report from the IG police and directed that the accusedshould be brought to justice without any delay.