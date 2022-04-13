UrduPoint.com

CM Pays Tributes To Martyrs Of Angur Ada Area

Muhammad Irfan Published April 13, 2022 | 10:38 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has paid tributes to Maj. Shujat Hussain and Sepoy Imran Khan who embraced martyrdom in exchange of fire with terrorists in the Angur Ada area of South Waziristan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has paid tributes to Maj. Shujat Hussain and Sepoy Imran Khan who embraced martyrdom in exchange of fire with terrorists in the Angur Ada area of South Waziristan.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the CM paid tributes to those sacrificing their lives for the motherland and extended sympathies to their heirs. Both have bravely countered the terrorists and thwarted their nefarious designs, he said.

The martyrs are the pride of the nation and their sacrifices would not be forgotten, he said and added that peace has been maintained due to the sacrifices of the martyrs.

