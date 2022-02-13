CM pays tributes to martyrs of Charing Cross

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Sunday said that martyrs of police are symbol of pride and today is the day to pay rich tributes to the great sacrifices laid down by the brave sons of soil.

In his message on the 5th anniversary of the martyrdom of Charing Cross (Faisal Chowk) bomb explosion, the chief minister paid glowing tributes to the sacrifices laid down by the martyred Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Traffic Police Lahore Capt (retd) Syed Ahmed Mobeen, martyred Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operation Zahid Gondal and other police officials.

The chief minister remarked that DIG Traffic Lahore Capt (retd) Syed Ahmed Mobeen, SSP Operation Zahid Gondal embraced the highest place of martyrdom.

He said that the nation would always remember the great sacrifices of martyrs. He assured that Punjab government stands by the heirs of martyrs and expresses its utmost solidarity with them.

He emphasized that the martyrs of bomb explosion would always remain alive in our hearts, saying that whole nation salutes the great sacrifices rendered by the martyred brave officers of Punjab police and other persons.

"Police martyrs who rendered their precious lives for the safety and security of their motherlandare by all means heroes of the nation", he added.