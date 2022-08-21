CM pays tributes to Pak Army martyrs

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has paid rich tributes to nine Pak Army soldiers who embraced martyrdom in the accident near Bagh Shaujabad.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, the chief minister prayed for the early recovery of the injured soldiers and expressed his heartfelt sympathy and condolence with the family members of martyrs.

Punjab government equally shared the grief with the heirs of the martyrs, he said and added that the brave sons of homeland attained the highest honour and embraced martyrdom during performing their sacred duty to defend the motherland.