CM Pays Tributes To Policemen
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 12, 2024 | 05:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2024) Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has paid rich tributes to the courageous
policemen who had thwarted a terrorist attack on the Qabool Khel checkpost in Mianwali.
In a statement issued on Monday, the CM commended the valor displayed by the policemen,
adding that the nation was proud of the brave policemen who have, once again, etched
a remarkable chapter of courage and gallantry.
He hailed the police jawans as the heroes of the nation, emphasizing that the nation reveres
the bravery demonstrated by them. The provincial government would fully encourage the
brave policemen, he added.
