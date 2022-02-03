UrduPoint.com

CM Pays Tributes To Security Forces

Muhammad Irfan Published February 03, 2022 | 08:20 PM

CM pays tributes to security forces

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has paid tributes to the security forces for thwarting the terrorists' attacks in Noshki and Panjgur

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has paid tributes to the security forces for thwarting the terrorists' attacks in Noshki and Panjgur.

The CM said the brave sons of the beloved homeland had failed the nefarious intentions of terrorists.

While extending sympathies to bereaved families, the CM said the nation was proud of the bravery and courage of the martyrs who had laid their lives for the beloved motherland.

"We pay tributes to those who have sacrificed their lives for maintaining peace in the country,"he concluded.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Martyrs Shaheed Punjab Panjgur Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Higher education among top priorities of KP govt: ..

Higher education among top priorities of KP govt: Mahmood Khan

25 seconds ago
 One killed, two injured in road mishap

One killed, two injured in road mishap

26 seconds ago
 CM seeks report of murder

CM seeks report of murder

28 seconds ago
 Man arrested for molesting 13-year-old boy

Man arrested for molesting 13-year-old boy

29 seconds ago
 DC directs for placing proper sign boards in hospi ..

DC directs for placing proper sign boards in hospitals for guidance of visitors

2 minutes ago
 Russian, Chinese Foreign Ministers Discuss Situati ..

Russian, Chinese Foreign Ministers Discuss Situation in Ukraine, Afghanistan - B ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>