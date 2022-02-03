CM pays tributes to security forces

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has paid tributes to the security forces for thwarting the terrorists' attacks in Noshki and Panjgur

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has paid tributes to the security forces for thwarting the terrorists' attacks in Noshki and Panjgur.

The CM said the brave sons of the beloved homeland had failed the nefarious intentions of terrorists.

While extending sympathies to bereaved families, the CM said the nation was proud of the bravery and courage of the martyrs who had laid their lives for the beloved motherland.

"We pay tributes to those who have sacrificed their lives for maintaining peace in the country,"he concluded.