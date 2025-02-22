CM performance highly commendable; Maryam Aurangzeb

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2025) We cannot make a narrative of corruption and disorder, but we make a narrative of performance. One year performance shown by the CM Mayam Nawaz Sharif is commendable.

This was expressed by Senior Provincial Minister Maryam Aurangzeb while addressing at the inaugural ceremony of "Suthra Punjab Programme", here on Saturday. Minister for Local Governments, Zeeshan Rafique also attended the ceremony.

Maryam Aurangzeb said that the Suthra Punjab Programme was launched in March 2024. An integrated sanitation system has been started in cities and villages, including the 21 Tehsils of Rawalpindi.

"The applause of the participants in the hall is showing that the performance of the Punjab Chief Minister is unparalleled", she said.

Maryam termed Suthra Punjab Programme a revolutionary initiative of the government which is not only subjected for cleanliness but it has also created 100,000 jobs. "The next step is to include this initiative in the Waste to Energy programme", she added.

Maryam maintained that the previous government conspired against this country for 4 years. PM Shahbaz Sharif worked day and night for the country's economy and brought the country out of darkness by providing electricity. Those who shouted slogans of the country defaulting are disappointed.

She highlighted that inflation has reached its lowest level in 9 years, and the interest rate has also reduced.

The people of Pakistan have confidence in the leadership of the PM Shahbaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz, she said adding that the Chief Minister of Punjab has shown unparalleled performance in a year that people of other provinces also acknowledge.

Underlining the key initiatives by the Punjab government, the minister said 50 thousand students were given scholarships, under the Apna Ghar Apna Chatt program, houses are being given to the deserving people and free medicines for the deserving is available for the needy.

"The OPD of Nawaz Sharif Cardiology Hospital Sargodha will start in June. The construction of 700 roads will be completed by June 2025", she informed.

Maryam went on saying that the sewerage system has been completed in 139 cities. Medical treatment facilities will be provided at the doorstep through lady health inspectors and The Dhee Rani program of Punjab's daughter Maryam Nawaz is a high-profile program of mass marriages.

Kisan cards were issued for farmers, interest-free loans are being given to farmers. A subsidy of Rs 1.0 million is being given through the tractor scheme. Under the environment-friendly vision of the Chief Minister, E-buses have been introduced in Lahore. By August, 550 e-buses will come across Punjab and by next year, 500 more e-buses will come. Metro bus service will also be started in Gujranwala and Faisalabad, she added.

She said that a programme worth Rs.40.0 billion for clean water has been started in Rawalpindi.

"Rawalpindi's first maternity and child hospital will also be started in December", she informed.

Provincial Minister for Local Governments Punjab, Zeeshan Rafique, while addressing the ceremony, said that a uniform sanitation system has been started in all the cities and villages of Punjab.

"The Suthra Punjab Programme is a unique program of its kind in the country in which more than 125,000 people will get employment under:, she added.

The ceremony was attended by parliamentarians Tahira Aurangzeb, Hanif Abbasi, Engineer Qamar-ul-Islam, Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Amir Khattak, RPO Babar Sarfraz Alpa, DC Rawalpindi Hasan Waqar Cheema, Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Culture Punjab Shazia Rizwan, MPAs and officers of the district administration.