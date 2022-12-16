UrduPoint.com

CM Performs Ground Breaking Of 23 Km Road To Boost Tourism

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 16, 2022 | 04:00 PM

CM performs ground breaking of 23 Km road to boost tourism

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan on Friday performed the groundbreaking ceremony of rehabilitation and remodeling of 23 KM Mankyal Bada Serai road in Swat to boost the tourism sector.

The World Bank-funded KP Integrated Tourism Development Project (KITE) is committed to the objective of opening up new tourist areas and building tourism infrastructure.

The project is being executed at an estimated cost of Rs.5.7 billion.

This road will open up new tourist destinations of Mankyal and Bada Serai and will lead to an Integrated Tourism Zone (ITZ) in Mankyal.

The road will be constructed on international standards with special features of a safety wall, drain, and side shoulders. The road will have two rest areas, which include a mosque, cafe/restaurants, tuck shops, tyre shops, dispensary, washrooms, and other facilities as well.

Related Topics

Chief Minister World Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Swat Road Lead Mosque (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs organizes meeting with Turkish deleg ..

Dubai Customs organizes meeting with Turkish delegation to raise trade cooperati ..

1 hour ago
 Empowering a Better Future with New Technologies a ..

Empowering a Better Future with New Technologies and Virtuous Innovation at OPPO ..

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 December 2022

7 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 16th December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 16th December 2022

7 hours ago
 Tiny meteorite may have caused coolant leak from S ..

Tiny meteorite may have caused coolant leak from Soyuz capsule

16 hours ago
 US House Checking With White House Before Moving o ..

US House Checking With White House Before Moving on Senate TikTok Legislation - ..

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.