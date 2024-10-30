Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif laid a foundation stone of the largest and first ever public sector cancer hospital in the history of Pakistan in which level 3 and level 4 cancer patients will also get free treatment. She assigned a 12-month target for the completion of the first phase of cancer hospital. She also announced to establish first ever public sector bone marrow transplant centre

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2024) Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif laid a foundation stone of the largest and first ever public sector cancer hospital in the history of Pakistan in which level 3 and level 4 cancer patients will also get free treatment. She assigned a 12-month target for the completion of the first phase of cancer hospital. She also announced to establish first ever public sector bone marrow transplant centre. The CM directed to review a proposal with regard to building hotels for attendants in front of hospital. She also announced to launch a programme of building specialised hospitals for blood diseases, paeds, organ transplant and bone marrow in Punjab along with hiring specialist doctors from abroad with incentives in Punjab.

During a briefing on Nawaz Sharif Institute of Cancer Treatment and Research, she was apprised that 915-bedded cancer hospital to be established in Lahore and will be completed in two phases. Pediatric, oncology, operation theatre, 10-radiation therapy bunker, ICU and 30 beds emergency ward will be established in the cancer institute. A waiting hall and 24 beds for the attendants will also be built.

It was further apprised in the briefing that bone marrow centre, cancer care clinic, doctor residencies and a mosque will be constructed in the first phase of the main building. In the second phase, a new building with 300 beds and a parking plaza will also be constructed. Radiation therapy, chemotherapy, endoscopy and other facilities will also be provided in the first public sector cancer hospital. Prayers were also offered after laying foundation stone of the cancer hospital.

Provincial Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique apprised about details of the project. He expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and others for their special assistance.

CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif while addressing groundbreaking ceremony of hospital said, “Good doctors will be given houses, vehicles and handsome salaries in Punjab. Anything that improves people's lives is my foremost priority. All necessary steps will be undertaken for public health and well-being in coming four years. I want to build cardiology, neurology, paeds and dialysis centers in every city across Punjab. No cancer patient will be denied treatment. We are lighting a lamp of hope in terms of providing free health services to millions of lives." She said that first government cancer hospital will provide free treatment to patients coming from KPK, Sindh and other provinces. The CM said that Punjab has shown magnanimity in terms of providing health services to other provinces. Punjab has also opened its doors of employment, resources and hospitals for those coming from other provinces, she added.

CM Maryam said , “Nawaz Sharif Cancer Hospital is not only a project of Punjab, but of the whole of Pakistan. My beloved mother died of cancer and I know the sense of profound grief of losing some one dear and beloved. Undergoing cancer treatment is even out of reach of affluent persons."

She said, “A welfare state is like a mother as a mother puts everything at stake for the treatment of a child. First and foremost priority of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and mine is to serve the people. People blindly trust the name of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and that’s why the hospital is attributed to his name. My eyes were filled with joy when I received information that a newborn child was transferred from South Punjab by air ambulance for treatment. Stopping provision of free medicine for cancer and other patients amounts to criminal negligence and incompetence."