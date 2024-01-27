CM Performs Umrah, Prays For Country
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 27, 2024 | 10:20 PM
Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi performed Umrah on reaching Masjid Al-Haram
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2024) Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi performed Umrah on reaching Masjid Al-Haram.
He prayed for the integrity, economic stability and exaltation of Pakistan after performing Umrah, said a handout issued here on Saturday.
Mohsin Naqvi also specially prayed for the prosperity of the people of Pakistan and peace. CM also made special prayers for the unity, brotherhood and solidarity of the Muslim Ummah.
Mohsin Naqvi prayed that may Allah Almighty grant all of us the ability to serve the humanity along with granting an elevated place to Pakistan among the comity of nations.
