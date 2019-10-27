CM plants Kashmir Freedom Tree

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2019 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar planted a Kashmir Freedom Tree at the CM Office in a ceremony here on Sunday.

Usman Buzdar and other participants in the ceremony expressed complete solidarity with Kashmiris of the occupied Kashmir by wearing black bands on their arms.

The participants condemned India for violating human rights in the occupied Kashmir.

Usman Buzdar said "We are standing steadfast with Kashmiri brothers and sisters like a solid rock." Head of Special Provincial Kashmir Committee and Law Minister Raja Basharat, Members Provincial Assembly Uzma Kardar, Mahinder Pal Singh, Naseer Ahmed, Sajid Ahmed Khan and others also participated.