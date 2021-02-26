UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CM Plants Olive Tree To Inaugurate Plantation Drive

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 26th February 2021 | 03:20 PM

CM plants olive tree to inaugurate plantation drive

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Friday inaugurated tree plantation drive in the province by planting a olive tree in the Chief Minister's House here.

According to the CM's House, during the drive over 250 million saplings would be planted in the province as part of the national 10 billion tree afforestation project.

Under the 10 billion trees plantation drive extra 382 million trees would be planted. During last year more than 132 million trees were planted in KP. So far 300 million trees have been planted under the project.

The particular part of the drive was the promotion of plantation of olive trees in the province under which over 4 million olive plants were planted.

A target of crafting of 2 million olive plants was also included in the project.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Billion Million

Recent Stories

Struck new agreement with Qatar for LNG import, sa ..

13 minutes ago

Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques makes telephone ..

56 minutes ago

Hareem Shah’s new video goes viral on social med ..

2 hours ago

Ogra recommends massive increase in POL prices

3 hours ago

Pakistan expresses commitment to continue to compl ..

3 hours ago

Pakistan reports 32 deaths due to COVID-19 during ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.