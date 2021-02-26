CM plants olive tree to inaugurate plantation drive

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Friday inaugurated tree plantation drive in the province by planting a olive tree in the Chief Minister's House here.

According to the CM's House, during the drive over 250 million saplings would be planted in the province as part of the national 10 billion tree afforestation project.

Under the 10 billion trees plantation drive extra 382 million trees would be planted. During last year more than 132 million trees were planted in KP. So far 300 million trees have been planted under the project.

The particular part of the drive was the promotion of plantation of olive trees in the province under which over 4 million olive plants were planted.

A target of crafting of 2 million olive plants was also included in the project.