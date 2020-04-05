CM plants sapling, launches 'Go Green' mobile app

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Sunday planted a sapling in Lahore Development Authority (LDA) office under the 'Punjab Clean and Green Programme.

CM inaugurated mobile application 'Go Green' prepared by LDA in order to supervise the growth and reproduction of plants.

Usman Buzdar said that "Go Green" was a commendable step of the LDA and it was our collective responsibility to take care of plants. The "Clean and Green Pakistan" campaign was continue across the province, he added.

Through "Go Green" mobile app LDA would conduct geo mechanic process of plants in controlled areas. By adopting this mechanism the presence of plants and their reproduction condition would be observed. It would also be known through "Go Green" application that at which place fruit bearing, flower carrying or any other plant has been planted, he added. Citizens can also conduct geo-tagging of plants by planting them through "Go Green" application.

Usman Buzdar said that LDA had also been assigned the target of planting 300000 saplings by 15th April in their controlled areas and 100000 fruit bearing plants of java plum, guava and mango would be planted while neem, sukh chaain and other 200000 anti-allergy saplings would also be planted.

"Go Green" application has been prepared by Director Computer Services Abdul Basit Qamar and GIS Specialist Muahammad Irfan along with other team members.

"We are fully focused on paying attention to other government affairs besides overcoming coronavirus pandemic," CM emphasized.

He said that he held comprehensive and productive discussions with Chinese doctors with regard to adopting precautionary and preventive measures to save the masses from the dangers of coronavirus. "We will fully benefit ourselves from the successful Chinese model," he vowed.

Meanwhile, Usman Buzdar chaired a high level meeting at LDA office in which matters pertaining to progress being made on LDA projects, steps to provide maximum facilities to the citizens and future line of action came under review.

CM announced that the construction of steel bridge in front of Jinnah Hospital would soon be completed.

He said that in order to receive online applications of citizens the Insaaf portal would be completed at the earliest so that citizens can easily submit their applications by sitting at home.

He announced that foundation stone of underpass at Firdaus market would be laid by the end of this month.

This project would cost rupees two billion.

Usman Buzdar directed that a mechanism should be formulated in LDA in which due work of citizens and their grievances can be done and redressed without any recommendation.

He said that signal free corridor would be constructed form Barkat market to Jinnah Hospital.

CM directed that the project of elevated expressway from Gulberg to BabuSabu Motorway should be reviewed to be constructed in collaboration with the public-private partnership.

He directed that the stalled construction work project to be completed for improving the drainage system at Lawrence road and Shahra-e-Quaid-e-Azam should be restarted without delay before the arrival of monsoon.

Chief Minister apprised that under clean and green programme of Prime Minister Imran Khan, LDA would plant 600,000 new saplings in the city. He directed that the project to plant 600,000 saplings would be completed during one year.

Usman Buzdar said that as a result of the package granted by Prime Minister Imran Khan in the construction sector and owing to savings amounting to rupees 52 crore in the development projects of LDA, the repair and construction projects should be undertaken on priority basis.

The repair and construction projects would be completed on priority basis under the auspices of LDA and public welfare projects would also be timely completed. He said that it was essential to install road signs on the roads for the guidance of citizens. He directed to expedite the work of installing road signs on the roads.

CM said that in order to resolve traffic congestion problem at Shahkam chowk, flyover construction work should be started at the earliest, while the land connected with old vegetable market from Arfa Karim Tower would also be utilized in the best possible manner.

LDA Director General Ahmed Aziz Tarar gave a detailed briefing about LDA projects, steps taken for providing facilities to the citizens and about future line of action to be taken up by LDA while Provincial Minister Housing Mian Mahmood-Ur-Rasheed, Vice Chairman LDA SM Imran. MPA Sadia Sohail Rana, MPA Uzma Kardar, Additional Chief Secretary Urbanization and Infrastructure Tahir Khursheed, Secretary Finance, Secretary Housing, DG LDA Ahmed Aziz Tarar, Secretary Information, Vice Chairman WASA Sheikh Imtiaz Mahmood, Chairman PHA Yasir Gillani, Engineer Amir Riaz Qureshi and senior officers also attended the meeting.