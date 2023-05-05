UrduPoint.com

CM Pledges Continued Support For Welfare Of Special Children

Muhammad Irfan Published May 05, 2023

Caretaker Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Azam Khan on Friday attended a special function organized for children with special abilities at the Chief Minister House in Peshawar

The ceremony was attended by children with hearing impairment and speech disabilities, as well as officials such as the Special Assistant to the Chief Minister for Social Welfare, Salmi Begum, and Secretary of Social Welfare, Ziaul Haq.

During his speech, the Chief Minister expressed his appreciation for the special children and their abilities, stating that they deserve special attention from all of us, including government and welfare organizations.

He emphasized that special children should not be considered a burden and praised the role of welfare organizations in their education and training.

The Chief Minister also called on philanthropists to cooperate fully with these organizations.

He pledged to continue his efforts for the welfare of special and underprivileged children in his personal capacity, adding that coordinated efforts are needed to put special children on their feet.

He urged both private and public sectors to work together to make special people useful citizens of society.

The welfare of special children was among the top priorities of the caretaker provincial government, and the Chief Minister promised to provide all possible cooperation with welfare institutions in this regard.

