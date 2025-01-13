Open Menu

CM Pledges Improved Governance & Transparency In GB

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 13, 2025 | 11:14 PM

Chief Minister of Gilgit-Baltistan Haji Gulbar Khan has vowed to ensure better governance and transparency in the province, emphasizing that irregularities in public welfare projects will not be tolerated. He stated that resources will be utilized for the well being of the people and to improve their quality of life

Speaking during a briefing by the Chief Minister's Inspection Commission, he acknowledged that past inquiries into irregularities in various projects were not concluded effectively.

The Chief Minister stressed the implementation of a strict reward and-punishment system without discrimination. "We are working with sincerity and merit and do not believe in political retaliation," he added.

Haji Gulbar Khan directed the members of the Chief Minister’s Inspection Commission to work with integrity, ensuring merit and remaining free from all biases and affiliations.

He sought a detailed report from the Services and General Administration Department regarding the implementation of inquiry reports on 262 different projects.

Additionally, the Chief Minister instructed the Chairman of the Inspection Commission to conduct a thorough investigation into the Rs 1.75 billion spent on rented diesel generators and their usage, and to submit a report to the Chief Minister's Secretariat within a month.

He also ordered an inquiry into alleged irregularities in the procurement of diesel generators by the electricity department and irregularities in the construction of link roads in Tangir.

Chairman of the Chief Minister’s Inspection Commission Fida Hussain provided a comprehensive briefing on the commission's performance during the meeting.

