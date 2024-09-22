Open Menu

CM Pledges Quality Treatment For Cancer Patients On World Rose Day

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 22, 2024 | 03:50 PM

CM pledges quality treatment for cancer patients on World Rose Day

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif extended her heartfelt wishes to cancer patients, acknowledging their strength and resilience.

In her message on World Rose Day, a day dedicated to hope and awareness for cancer patients, she stated, "Cancer patients are truly courageous individuals," and expressed her prayers for their swift recovery.

The chief minister prayed to Allah Almighty for the complete healing of every cancer patient. She also announced the establishment of the first Nawaz Sharif Cancer Hospital in Lahore, which represents a significant step in providing essential treatment and care for cancer patients.

CM Maryam Nawaz emphasized the government's commitment to supporting cancer patients, affirming that every patient will receive free and quality treatment. She expressed her determination to eliminate barriers to accessing necessary medical care and announced plans to establish specialized cancer treatment centers in every district of Punjab, ensuring that all patients have access to quality healthcare services close to their homes.

The chief minister reaffirmed the government's dedication to improving the welfare of cancer patients, assuring them of the support they need for their health and well-being.

Related Topics

Lahore Nawaz Sharif Chief Minister World Maryam Nawaz Sharif Punjab Cancer All Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 September 202 ..

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 September 2024

7 hours ago
 KP CM Gandapur arrives at PTI power show in Kahna

KP CM Gandapur arrives at PTI power show in Kahna

16 hours ago
 Pakistan Railways reduces 10pc train fares

Pakistan Railways reduces 10pc train fares

1 day ago
 Suffers from mental disorder, reveals Alia Bhat

Suffers from mental disorder, reveals Alia Bhat

1 day ago
 Convoy led by KP CM Gandapur departs for PTI rally ..

Convoy led by KP CM Gandapur departs for PTI rally in Lahore

1 day ago
Court issues non-bailable arrest warrants for KP C ..

Court issues non-bailable arrest warrants for KP CM Gandapur

1 day ago
 London hospital to use drones for rapid blood samp ..

London hospital to use drones for rapid blood sample delivery

1 day ago
 PCB seeks high-performance coach for Red Ball team

PCB seeks high-performance coach for Red Ball team

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 September 202 ..

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 September 2024

1 day ago
 Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s voice touches hearts onc ..

Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s voice touches hearts once again after three decades

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan