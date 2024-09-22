CM Pledges Quality Treatment For Cancer Patients On World Rose Day
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 22, 2024 | 03:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif extended her heartfelt wishes to cancer patients, acknowledging their strength and resilience.
In her message on World Rose Day, a day dedicated to hope and awareness for cancer patients, she stated, "Cancer patients are truly courageous individuals," and expressed her prayers for their swift recovery.
The chief minister prayed to Allah Almighty for the complete healing of every cancer patient. She also announced the establishment of the first Nawaz Sharif Cancer Hospital in Lahore, which represents a significant step in providing essential treatment and care for cancer patients.
CM Maryam Nawaz emphasized the government's commitment to supporting cancer patients, affirming that every patient will receive free and quality treatment. She expressed her determination to eliminate barriers to accessing necessary medical care and announced plans to establish specialized cancer treatment centers in every district of Punjab, ensuring that all patients have access to quality healthcare services close to their homes.
The chief minister reaffirmed the government's dedication to improving the welfare of cancer patients, assuring them of the support they need for their health and well-being.
