CM pledges relief to masses through uplift projects across province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that work on various mega projects was underway to provide relief to citizens of Lahore and the Punjab province at large.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, he said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government had started projects which would provide them relief in a real sense. He said that the government did not believe in verbosity or exhibitory projects.

Usman Buzdar said that the government would construct a state-of-the-art hospital near the Punjab University and added that the latest treatment facilities would be provided to Lahorites there.

He said that a 600-bed state-of-the-art mother & child healthcare centre was under completion at Ganga Ram Hospital. He said that the government would complete Firdous Market underpass project in a record period of time to reduce load of traffic in that area.

He said that in order to conserve rainwater, an underground water storage reservoir was being constructed in Lahore. He said that the stored rainwater could be utilised for irrigation and other purposes.

The CM highlighted that water drainage problems would be resolved with the construction of a drain from Haji Camp to River Ravi.

He said that he himself was monitoring progress on the ongoing development projects in various cities including Lahore.

He regretted that development in the past was done on papers only and added that the PTI government, on the contrary, believed in undertaking practical steps.

He said that now development was also seen on the ground and vowed that the PTI government was pursuing its vision to ensure progress of people.

The CM said that development projects had been initiated in the backward areas and in the big cities at the same time after ascertaining the public needs.

He stressed that backward districts of south Punjab were being given equal importance in the journey of progress.

He said that the Punjab government had started work on various special economic zones in the last two years. He said that the provincial government was going to initiate work on special economic zone in Bahawalpur.

Usman Buzdar said that a mother & child cardiology hospital and general hospital was being constructed in south Punjab also.

The CM pledged that no city, area or village of Punjab would remain deprived of the fruits of progress.