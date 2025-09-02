CM Pledges Support To Afghan Quake Victims
Sumaira FH Published September 02, 2025 | 04:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandapur, has extended full support to Afghanistan’s earthquake victims, assuring that the KP government stands shoulder to shoulder with their Afghan brothers.
He stated on Tuesday that the provincial government is ready to provide rescue teams, medical facilities, and relief supplies, along with all possible assistance for the rehabilitation and other urgent needs of the quake-affected people. He added that formal contact has been made with the Afghan government to offer every kind of cooperation in this regard.
The Chief Minister also demanded a six months relaxation in repatriation for Afghans so that Afghan government can prepare a strategy and refugees get a chance to arrange for their housing and businesses.
APP/vak
