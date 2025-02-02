Open Menu

CM Pledges To Enhance Special Education In Punjab

February 02, 2025

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has said that the Punjab government is committed to enhancing special education systems across province.

Chairing a meeting to review various initiatives for the welfare of special children, here on Sunday, the CM said that special children are our special heroes. “We will achieve our goal of improving special education centers and systems” she said.

The CM highlighted the establishment of Pakistan’s first government autism school in Lahore, which will ease the financial burden on parents. She stated, “The aim of rehabilitating special children is to empower them as productive members of society.” She further noted that the school, currently in its final stages of construction, will offer free treatment to children with autism. “The autism school project will be completed within a record time of one year,” she added.

CM Maryam Nawaz mentioned that 10 autism units have been established across various special education institutions in Punjab, with the provision of necessary educational facilities already underway. She assigned Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) Sania Ashiq the responsibility of overseeing the construction of the autism school.

During the briefing, the authorities shared that 9,206 assistive devices have been provided to special students, including 7,702 hearing aids, 360 wheelchairs, 300 walkers, 344 crutches, and 500 white canes. Additionally, 35 schools have been upgraded from middle to secondary level, and Primary schools have been advanced to middle-level status to strengthen special education in the province.

The CM was informed that a project to upgrade 28 special education schools to Centers of Excellence is underway. A new curriculum tailored for special education students up to class 5, including Quran translation for hearing-impaired children, has also been developed. Plans are in place to offer specific skills courses, and a job fair for special students is being organized in collaboration with private institutions. So far, 900 students have been registered, with 25 securing employment.

The CM said “14 special students have successfully completed the first batch of Special Education Vocational Matriculation.” She also noted the ongoing development of the School Information System, aimed at raising the standard of special education in the province. Other projects in the pipeline include the Citizen Relationship Management system, a Special Education mobile App, and a Smart Monitoring App.

The CM revealed that 586 students from special education centers have been integrated into regular schools. She announced the introduction of Punjab's first-ever grand sports gala for special education students, alongside the completion of eight new special school buildings and the approval of nine more. Additionally, a screening tool has been introduced to identify slow learners in special education centers.

