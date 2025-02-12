CM pledges to eradicate violent extremism

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has reaffirmed her commitment to eradicating violent extremism, stating, “We strongly condemn all forms of violence, extremism, and terrorism.”

In her message on the International Day for the Prevention of Violent Extremism, she highlighted Pakistan’s immense sacrifices in the fight against these threats. The CM vowed to confront extremism at every level, asserting, “I will not allow any extremist ideology to take root on Pakistani soil.” She stressed the importance of unity in combating radical ideologies and terrorism.

Highlighting the Punjab government’s proactive approach, she said, “We are implementing strong measures to promote peace, tolerance, and harmony,” adding that the government is focused on guiding the youth toward knowledge, progress, and constructive thinking rather than extremism.

CM Maryam Nawaz concluded by reaffirming the government's goal of building a society rooted in tolerance, compassion, and solidarity, aiming to create a safe, progressive, and peaceful Punjab that serves as a global symbol of harmony.