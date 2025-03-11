CM praises ACE for uncovering corruption in P&D dept

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif underscored her zero-tolerance policy against corruption, declaring, “Corruption is a red line and cannot be tolerated under any circumstances.”

In a statement on Tuesday, the CM commended the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab for its swift action on a complaint involving the Planning & Development (P&D) Department.

The department arrested P&D board Assistant Chief Industries Muhammad Ahmed Mufleh-ur-Rehman on charges of accepting bribes worth millions of rupees in exchange for including schemes in the Annual Development Program. A case has been registered against the accused, and an investigation is underway.

The CM urged the public to report corruption complaints immediately, emphasizing that indiscriminate action will be taken against corrupt elements.