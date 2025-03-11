Open Menu

CM Praises ACE For Uncovering Corruption In P&D Dept

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 11, 2025 | 07:30 PM

CM praises ACE for uncovering corruption in P&D dept

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif underscored her zero-tolerance policy against corruption, declaring, “Corruption is a red line and cannot be tolerated under any circumstances.”

In a statement on Tuesday, the CM commended the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab for its swift action on a complaint involving the Planning & Development (P&D) Department.

The department arrested P&D board Assistant Chief Industries Muhammad Ahmed Mufleh-ur-Rehman on charges of accepting bribes worth millions of rupees in exchange for including schemes in the Annual Development Program. A case has been registered against the accused, and an investigation is underway.

The CM urged the public to report corruption complaints immediately, emphasizing that indiscriminate action will be taken against corrupt elements.

Recent Stories

Attack on Jaffar Express: PTI demands accountabili ..

Attack on Jaffar Express: PTI demands accountability of interior, defence minist ..

12 minutes ago
 National T20 Cup 2024-25 to commence from Friday

National T20 Cup 2024-25 to commence from Friday

24 minutes ago
 Har Pal Zinda with OPPO Reno 13 Series – Pre-Ord ..

Har Pal Zinda with OPPO Reno 13 Series – Pre-Orders Now Open!

3 hours ago
 Terrorists attack Jaffar Express in Balochistan’ ..

Terrorists attack Jaffar Express in Balochistan’s Bolan area

4 hours ago
 Emirati Doctor's Day: Honouring doctors' efforts i ..

Emirati Doctor's Day: Honouring doctors' efforts in promoting public health

5 hours ago
 Meraas awards over AED2bln construction contract f ..

Meraas awards over AED2bln construction contract for Design Quarter at d3

5 hours ago
Yalla Group reports record revenues of AED1.2 bill ..

Yalla Group reports record revenues of AED1.2 billion in 2024

5 hours ago
 TAQA Water Solutions to develop major water projec ..

TAQA Water Solutions to develop major water project in Uzbekistan

6 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council, Publicis Groupe l ..

Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council, Publicis Groupe launch 'Ra'idah' to empower wom ..

6 hours ago
 China expands low-altitude economy as key growth d ..

China expands low-altitude economy as key growth driver

6 hours ago
 US judge stays deportation of Palestinian activist ..

US judge stays deportation of Palestinian activist Mahmoud Khalil

6 hours ago
 NADRA launches Pakistan’s first “dematerialize ..

NADRA launches Pakistan’s first “dematerialized digital identity card”

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan