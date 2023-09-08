Open Menu

CM Praises Arrangements For Urs, Chehlum Events

Faizan Hashmi Published September 08, 2023 | 07:47 PM

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi extended his commendation to the provincial ministers, administration, police and associated departments for their exceptional arrangements concerning the chelum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA), urs of Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh (RA) and cricket matches

He specifically lauded Provincial Minister Azfar Ali Nasir and his team for their remarkable efforts in facilitating devotees during Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh urs.

Acknowledging the relentless commitment of Inspector General of Police and his force in ensuring foolproof security, the chief minister also praised the commendable performance of the Cabinet Committee for Law and Order, Commissioner of Lahore Division, CCPO, DIG Operations, Deputy Commissioner of Lahore, and the dedicated staff involved.

He further highlighted the round-the-clock efforts of commissioners, RPOs, deputy commissioners, and DPOs throughout Punjab in maintaining a peaceful atmosphere.

Mohsin Naqvi noted a historic moment, emphasising that Provincial Minister for Auqaf Azfar Ali Nasir stayed at Data Darbar for an uninterrupted three days, overseeing the urs arrangements. He attributed the peaceful conduct of chehlum processions, congregations, urs celebrations, matches, and Defence Day commemorations to the grace of Allah Almighty and the wholehearted endeavours of the Punjab government.

In reflection, Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi expressed the belief that effective coordination and teamwork invariably yield positive outcomes.

