CM Praises CTD For Foiling Terrorist Attack
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 24th November 2020 | 06:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has praised the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) for foiling the terrorist attack in Lahore.
The CTD staff deserved appreciation as its role in defeating terrorism was praiseworthy, he said. Usman Buzdar said the police and law-enforcement agencies saved the country by rendering invaluable sacrifices.