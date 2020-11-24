CM praises CTD for foiling terrorist attack

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has praised the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) for foiling the terrorist attack in Lahore.

The CTD staff deserved appreciation as its role in defeating terrorism was praiseworthy, he said. Usman Buzdar said the police and law-enforcement agencies saved the country by rendering invaluable sacrifices.