CM praises Eid cleanliness efforts, urges continued dedication on 2nd day

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2024) On the special directives of Punjab Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, a vigorous cleanliness campaign continued throughout the province on the second day of Eid-ul-Adha.

The initiative, focused on removing animal waste and maintaining cleanliness, was being actively pursued in cities, districts, tehsils, and union councils, just as it was on the previous day. Roads were being washed, and rose water was being added to the water for sprinkling, enhancing the sanitary conditions.

The chief minister commended the officers and staff for their dedication and instructed them to maintain the same enthusiasm on the second day as shown on the first day of Eid.

She urged the citizens to fully cooperate with the field staff. The help line 1139 was operational, and citizens are encouraged to report any issues regarding animal waste and cleanliness promptly.

Furthermore, public representatives, district management, municipal services, local bodies, waste collection companies, and the Lahore Waste Management Company have been directed to stay actively engaged in the cleanliness drive.