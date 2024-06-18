CM Praises Eid Cleanliness Efforts, Urges Continued Dedication On 2nd Day
Faizan Hashmi Published June 18, 2024 | 05:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2024) On the special directives of Punjab Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, a vigorous cleanliness campaign continued throughout the province on the second day of Eid-ul-Adha.
The initiative, focused on removing animal waste and maintaining cleanliness, was being actively pursued in cities, districts, tehsils, and union councils, just as it was on the previous day. Roads were being washed, and rose water was being added to the water for sprinkling, enhancing the sanitary conditions.
The chief minister commended the officers and staff for their dedication and instructed them to maintain the same enthusiasm on the second day as shown on the first day of Eid.
She urged the citizens to fully cooperate with the field staff. The help line 1139 was operational, and citizens are encouraged to report any issues regarding animal waste and cleanliness promptly.
Furthermore, public representatives, district management, municipal services, local bodies, waste collection companies, and the Lahore Waste Management Company have been directed to stay actively engaged in the cleanliness drive.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 June 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 June 2024
PTV’s “Esaar Abad” to premiere on Eid ul Adha
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan opt to field first against Ireland
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 June 2024
S.Africa's Ramaphosa to announce 'inclusive' coalition cabinet
4 Labourers die of suffocation during cleanliness of manhole
Football: Euro 2024 results - 1st update
Tennis: s'-Hertogenbosch ATP/WTA results - collated
More Stories From Pakistan
-
One killed, another injured in firing incident10 minutes ago
-
ICIMOD issues warning for drought management strategies20 minutes ago
-
Celebrations continue on second day of Eid-Ul-Adha20 minutes ago
-
Purchase of sacrificial animals almost ended on second day of Eid29 minutes ago
-
Sharjeel said nation remembered Kashmiris, Palestinians as they celebrated Eidul Azha30 minutes ago
-
Festivities of Eid continue on second day; citizens throng picnic spots40 minutes ago
-
Chashma Lift Canal project to benefit whole country: Governor40 minutes ago
-
Partly cloudy likely to persist in city40 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Karachi shares Eid greeting with special children at Darul Sukoon40 minutes ago
-
Citizens of Hyderabad celebrate Eidul Azha, offer sacrifices of animals50 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 douses Tormung forest fire1 hour ago
-
Chairman DCC visits RWMC's control room to review Eid cleanliness arrangements1 hour ago