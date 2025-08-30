CM Praises Flood Rescue Efforts, Orders For Proactive Relief Measures
Sumaira FH Published August 30, 2025 | 11:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, chairing a meeting of deputy commissioners at
the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab Head Office on Saturday,
commended them for the successful execution of the largest rescue operation
in Punjab’s history.
The CM also directed members of the Provincial Assembly to maintain close contact with their
constituencies and stay engaged with the affected population. She said that the recent floods, caused by continuous rains and the release of water from India, were the most severe the province had faced
in decades.
She praised all relevant institutions for their timely evacuation efforts, noting that the coordinated
performance of the provincial administration had saved not only thousands of lives but also 450,000 livestock. She described the entire team’s performance during the floods as commendable and emphasized the importance of taking preemptive measures in districts at risk of inundation.
The CM instructed authorities that, while it is difficult for people to leave their homes, forced evacuations
must be carried out if necessary to save lives.
She also directed the arrangement of rafts for transporting cows and buffaloes. She expressed satisfaction that, despite the severity of the floods, losses remained minimal due to timely evacuations and ongoing rescue and relief operations.
She stressed that in Punjab, the Chief Minister is accountable to the people, and government teams must proactively reach out to citizens rather than wait for them to seek help.
She called for better field coordination by tehsildars, PERA Force, Civil Defense, and Wildlife and Environment authorities. Tent villages with proper sanitation facilities should be established, and school buildings can be used for relief, ensuring separate arrangements for men and women.
CM Maryam Nawaz added that proper facilities must be ensured for flood-hit populations and that people should be treated with care and respect.
She urged rescuers to continue their dedicated service and directed authorities to release funds for relief and rescue operations. She also instructed officials to address fodder shortages for livestock and restore public communication systems by installing pumps for dewatering once the water recedes.
She appreciated the role of DC Narowal in draining and cleaning several feet of water from Kartarpur Gurdwara, noting that messages of gratitude had been received from the Sikh community worldwide.
The CM lauded timely action in breaching dams to save populations and thanked the Pakistan Army, its officers, and soldiers for their assistance, praying for their protection.
She said that Safe City cameras are operational in 22 districts, but requested drone footage for cities along riverbanks.
She stressed the need to evacuate populations from weak or dilapidated buildings, recover animals swept away in floods, and set up a special cell to manage lost and recovered livestock.
She congratulated police officers and youth volunteers for rescuing children and directed police to ensure the security of homes left vacant due to evacuations.
