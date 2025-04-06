CM Praises Largest-ever Operation To Protect Rare Wildlife
Muhammad Irfan Published April 06, 2025 | 06:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has lauded the efforts of the Wildlife Department, district administration, and police for conducting the largest-ever combing operation in South Punjab to protect rare birds and wildlife.
While appreciating the coordinated efforts of the teams involved in the successful operation, the CM said, “Excellent work — you have fulfilled your duty with great courage. We pay tribute to each of you.”
Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb also praised the raiding team, stating, “We salute the entire team that bravely enforced the law despite facing fierce resistance. A zero-tolerance policy is in full effect when it comes to wildlife protection.” She added that, under the Chief Minister’s directive, illegal wildlife markets are being eradicated across Punjab. She urged citizens to report illegal wildlife activities immediately by calling the government’s helpline, 1107.
The operation was conducted under the recently enacted Punjab Wildlife (Amendment) Act 2025, which classifies illegal wildlife trade as a non-bailable offense, punishable by up to seven years imprisonment and a fine of Rs 5 million.
Raids were carried out at the notorious Godri Bird Market and Pigeon Market in Multan under the leadership of Director General Wildlife Department Mudassar Riaz Malik. The authorities recovered hundreds of rare animals and birds, including parrots, chakors, peacocks, and pheasants. Additionally, eight trucks loaded with illegally traded wildlife were taken into custody from the Pigeon Market.
The operation met strong resistance, including violence and gunfire from the mafia involved in illegal wildlife trafficking. Police responded swiftly, arresting eight armed individuals and sealing over 40 shops. An attempted murder case has been registered against unidentified suspects involved in the attack at Godri Market, and further raids are ongoing to apprehend those at large.
In a firm move, a case has also been lodged under anti-terrorism laws against the illegal wildlife traders, reinforcing the government’s strong stance on environmental protection and law enforcement.
