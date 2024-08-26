CM praises LDA for adopting digital processes

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2024) Under the guidance of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) has launched an online approval system for residential building maps.

This initiative allows citizens to obtain approvals from the comforts of their homes without having to visit the LDA office or wait in long queues. The chief minister commended the LDA for implementing this online system, which includes map approval requests, map uploads, processing, and payment all handled digitally.

In the case of objections, corrections can be made online, and the approved map can be downloaded.

CM Maryam Nawaz emphasized that institutions across Punjab are being digitized to eliminate the file culture in government departments. She highlighted that digital reforms at the LDA are progressing rapidly, promising to relieve citizens from the influence of agent mafias and corruption. She also noted that the Dastak pilot project is yielding excellent results and it will be expanded gradually.