CM Praises Ministers, Admin, LEAs For Ensuring Peace During Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH)

Faizan Hashmi Published September 18, 2024 | 09:10 PM

CM praises ministers, admin, LEAs for ensuring peace during Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has praised the provincial ministers, administration, and law enforcement agencies (LEAs) for their efforts in maintaining peace and ensuring smooth arrangements during the celebration of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH).

The CM acknowledged that the provincial ministers played a pivotal role for peaceful holding of the processions and Mehfil-e-Milad in connection with Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) celebrations.

The CM said that Chief Secretary and the entire team deserve congratulations for making excellent arrangements. The Inspector General of Police and the Police Force worked hard day and night to ensure foolproof security arrangements. Commissioners, RPOs, Deputy Commissioners and DPOs across Punjab performed their duties with diligence and dedication, she said.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Police Punjab

